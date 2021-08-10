Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 10, 2021 / 7:15 PM

New Orleans Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires after 11 NFL seasons

By
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21), shown Nov. 18, 2012, finished his career with 338 total tackles and 16 interceptions over 123 regular-season games. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson (21), shown Nov. 18, 2012, finished his career with 338 total tackles and 16 interceptions over 123 regular-season games. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson has opted to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons.

The 33-year-old Robinson started his career as the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2010. He later won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in arguably his best season in 2017.

Advertisement

Robinson also spent time with the then-San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts between his two stints with the Saints. He played his first five seasons in New Orleans, then returned to the team in 2018. The defensive back was with the club for the past three seasons.

"He's played in this league a long time," Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday. "You know, he's had a great career, he's been smart with his money, and it's something that deep down inside he felt.

RELATED Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

"... He felt comfortable with his decision, and certainly we respect that. And he'll get on to his next chapter, and we'll go from there. He doesn't want to let anyone down, and he just felt like in his heart it was the right time, and I respect that."

RELATED Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension

Payton noted that Robinson wasn't dealing with any injuries when he decided to enter retirement. However, injuries did impact his career in recent years after he re-signed with New Orleans in 2018.

Robinson missed most of the 2018 campaign due to a broken ankle, and he also missed four games at the end of the 2020 season because of a hamstring injury.

Robinson, who was a top candidate to be the Saints' starting No. 2 cornerback this year, was due to earn a $2 million base salary in 2021.

RELATED Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice

In 123 career games in the regular season, Robinson notched 338 total tackles, 16 interceptions, 83 passes defensed, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

Latest Headlines

Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
NFL // 21 hours ago
Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- NFL icons Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson provided some of the most memorable moments of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Manning jabbed former rival Tom Brady, while Woodson sang to his mom.
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension Friday that will tie him to the organization through the 2028 season.
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
NFL // 3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Friday's training camp practice after suffering a left shoulder injury.
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
NFL // 4 days ago
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys officially launched the NFL preseason, with the Steelers earning a 16-3 victory in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
NFL // 6 days ago
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial nickname last year, has banned Native American garb from its home stadium starting this season.
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
NFL // 6 days ago
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Philip Rivers is staying ready and doesn't rule out a potential return to the NFL, should the right team call about the need for a veteran quarterback, the former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts star said.
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 6 days ago
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released second-year cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a Texas grand jury indicted him on a charge of felony assault against a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
NFL // 1 week ago
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/