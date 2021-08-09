Detroit Lions sign ex-Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The team announced the signing of Robey-Coleman on Monday. Detroit waived safety D'Angelo Amos in a corresponding roster move.

The Lions needed depth in their secondary with cornerback Quinton Dunbar out because of personal reasons and Corn Elder sidelined with a leg injury. In hopes of addressing that issue, the club hosted Robey-Coleman for a workout.

The team ultimately decided to sign Robey-Coleman, who reunites with Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. The pair spent time together with the Rams from 2017-19.

The Eagles signed Robey-Coleman to a one-year contract last off-season and expected him to be a mainstay at the slot corner position. The veteran cornerback, however, failed to live up to those expectations, finishing with just one pass breakup and no interceptions over 15 regular-season games in 2020.

Robey-Coleman enjoyed more success in his previous stints with the Rams and Buffalo Bills, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013. He spent his first four NFL seasons in Buffalo before joining the Rams in 2017.

The 29-year-old Robey-Coleman has notched 332 total tackles, six interceptions, 50 passes defensed, five sacks, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over 126 career games.