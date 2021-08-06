News Alert
Labor Dept. says the U.S. economy added almost 950,000 jobs in July
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 6, 2021 / 8:15 AM

Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut

By
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith (L) and Cassius Marsh (R) in the first half of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) gets sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith (L) and Cassius Marsh (R) in the first half of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys officially launched the NFL preseason, with the Steelers earning a 16-3 victory in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The teams combined for just 597 yards in the tune-up contest Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Both teams held their star players out of the game, which gave backups a chance to impress coaches and fight for roster spots.

Advertisement

"We are thankful to win," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "I think any time we step into a stadium that's the objective.

"Larger than that, there is a lot to be learned from the things that happened, some positive that we can build upon and some negative that we need to eliminate."

Steelers running back Najee Harris, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, gained 22 yards on seven carries in his first professional game action. Veteran running back Kalen Ballage ran five times for 19 yards and a score in the win.

Advertisement
RELATED Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks

"We did a lot as a team, but there is a lot of stuff we have to work on too," Harris told Steelers.com. "As a whole, just getting our feet wet, it felt good."

Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed 4 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a score. Steelers wide receiver Tyler Simmons hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch.

Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards. Backup running back Rico Dowdle gained 43 yards on eight carries.

RELATED Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge

Linebacker Micah Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also debuted for the Cowboys. He recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss.

"It's a blessing and honor to wear the uniform, represent the Cowboys and represent my family and to come out here and get back into a football rhythm," Parsons told reporters.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fumbled on the game's opening drive.

Advertisement

Cowboys kicker Hunter Niswander responded with a 27-yard field goal. Niswander missed two additional first-half attempts. Steelers kicker Sam Sloman also missed a first half attempt. The Cowboys owned a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Ballage scored on a four-yard run on the Steelers' first drive of the second half. Sloman made a 48-yard field goal on their next drive.

Dobbs connected with Timmons in the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.

"I thought our guys did a lot of good things," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I feel good about the foundation we are building."

The Steelers continue their preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys battle the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Latest Headlines

Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial nickname last year, has banned Native American garb from its home stadium starting this season.
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
NFL // 2 days ago
Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Philip Rivers is staying ready and doesn't rule out a potential return to the NFL, should the right team call about the need for a veteran quarterback, the former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts star said.
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after indictment on felony assault charge
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released second-year cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after a Texas grand jury indicted him on a charge of felony assault against a woman he was previously in a relationship with.
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
NFL // 3 days ago
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery Monday and be sidelined for about five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
NFL // 6 days ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
NFL // 1 week ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
July 29 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott's road back to a healthy 2021 NFL season hit a roadblock when the quarterback strained a muscle in his right shoulder at the Dallas Cowboys' first padded practice of training camp, the team said.
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 1 week ago
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined for his team's first practice of training camp Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, unhappy with his current contract, has requested a trade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
Olympics: Climbers, skaters, boxers help USA win 12 medals on Day 13
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda cards 62, takes lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
U.S. routs Australia in men's basketball to advance to gold medal game
U.S. routs Australia in men's basketball to advance to gold medal game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/