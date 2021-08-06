Trending
NFL
Aug. 6, 2021 / 8:55 PM

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers left shoulder injury during practice

By
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18), shown Nov. 16, 2020, totaled 1,400 receiving yards last season, the most by any rookie in the Super Bowl era. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18), shown Nov. 16, 2020, totaled 1,400 receiving yards last season, the most by any rookie in the Super Bowl era. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Friday's training camp practice after suffering a left shoulder injury.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Jefferson sustained a sprained AC joint, but the injury isn't considered serious. According to ESPN, the second-year wideout will undergo further testing this weekend.

The injury occurred midway through the Vikings' practice when Jefferson fell onto his shoulder while trying to catch a short pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins during 11-on-11 drills. Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland tackled Jefferson as the ball arrived, causing him to land hard on his shoulder.

It was the third consecutive target for Jefferson, who hauled in a 22-yard reception on a corner route two plays earlier.

Jefferson remained on the ground momentarily while the team's training staff examined him. He later walked off the field under his own power while holding his left arm in place.

The 22-year-old Jefferson, who was the Vikings' No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU, recorded 1,400 receiving yards last season -- the most by any rookie in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). He averaged 15.9 yards per catch and notched seven touchdowns.

Jefferson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, and he was a second-team All-Pro choice.

