Retired QB Philip Rivers doesn't rule out NFL return

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Philip Rivers is staying ready and doesn't rule out a potential return to the NFL, should the right team call about the need for a veteran quarterback, the former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts star said.

Rivers, 39, spoke about his potential comeback during a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 17-year veteran retired in February. He completed 68% of his throws for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season for the Colts.

"I'm just going to stay ready," Rivers told the Times on Tuesday. "I want to make sure I'm very clear: I'm not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you've got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it's got to be right.

"But I have not completely ruled that out."

Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Colts last off-season. He spent his first 16 seasons with the Chargers.

Several teams enter the 2021 season with unstable quarterback situations, due to injuries or off-the-field issues.

The Colts announced earlier this week that starter Carson Wentz needed foot surgery and is expected to miss five to 12 weeks. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade this off-season.





Watson also faces more than 20 civil lawsuits, which allege sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. The NFL and Houston Police Department each launched investigations into the quarterback this off-season.

Several other NFL teams are expected to start the season with inexperienced or inconsistent quarterbacks. COVID-19 also could lead to missed games for quarterbacks throughout the 2021 season, which could lead to further interest in Rivers.

Rivers said he isn't "quite there yet," when asked if he is in NFL shape, but recently stepped up his workout intensity.

"But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat," Rivers told the Times. "It's not too hard to get a good lather going."

Rivers became the head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School (Fairhope, Ala.) football team in August of 2020.