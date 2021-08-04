Trending
Aug. 4, 2021 / 7:40 PM

Washington Football Team bans Native American apparel from FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team has banned fans from wearing Native American headdresses or face paint at FedEx Field starting this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Washington Football Team has banned fans from wearing Native American headdresses or face paint at FedEx Field starting this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team, which dropped its controversial nickname last year, has banned Native American garb from its home stadium starting this season.

The team announced Wednesday that fans are banned from wearing Native American headdresses or face paint to games at FedEx Field.

Washington will hold a training camp practice Friday at the stadium, with about 20,000 fans expected to attend the session. It will be the biggest crowd at the stadium since the Football Team's home finale in 2019, meaning it will be the largest gathering at FedEx Field since the franchise dropped its old name in July 2020.

The organization will be known as the Football Team for the 2021 season, according to team president Jason Wright. He previously said a permanent name for the franchise will be announced "early in 2022."

Wright also noted that Washington Football Team officials have worked with Native American leaders during its process of identifying a new nickname. He recently announced that Washington won't select "Warriors" as its new name.

Regardless of the name change, the franchise has said it will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme moving forward.

