NFL
Aug. 3, 2021 / 10:45 PM

Colts' Quenton Nelson suffers same foot injury as Carson Wentz, out 5-12 weeks

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will be out five to 12 weeks after suffering the same foot injury as starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Dr. David Porter was scheduled to perform Nelson's surgery Tuesday in Indianapolis. Porter performed surgery on Wentz's left foot Monday.

"Where Carson's was an old [high school football] injury that cropped up, Q's was not an old injury," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters. "Q's was a developmental anomaly. Something he was kind of born with, something always there, you never know and all of a sudden there it is.

"They got there different ways, but essentially the same thing. Can't make that up, right?"

RELATED Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Nelson sustained the right foot injury during Monday's training camp practice. He briefly exited the practice, but he later returned. The All-Pro guard watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline with a boot on his injured foot.

Reich said the recovery timelines for Nelson and Wentz are wide and uncertain because players heal at different rates. The team could have a better understanding on their returns once they begin the rehabilitation process.

RELATED Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury

The loss of Nelson adds to the Colts' growing list of offensive line problems. The club is already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly for multiple weeks due to an elbow injury, and left tackle Eric Fisher is still rehabilitating from a torn Achilles.

The Colts selected Nelson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He has started all 48 regular-season games and three playoff contests at left guard since entering the league.

Nelson has been named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in each of his three seasons.

RELATED Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain

