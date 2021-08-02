Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 2, 2021 / 10:18 PM

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain

By
Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6), shown Jan. 11, 2021, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. File Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI
Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6), shown Jan. 11, 2021, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 10 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. File Photo by Hans Deryk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Smith underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the knee injury. The Eagles listed the speedy wideout as week to week on the team's injury report.

Advertisement

If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he will likely miss the Eagles' preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12.

The knee injury occurred during Sunday night's practice, according to ESPN, when Smith lunged toward the ground to try and corral a low pass from second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Smith walked with a noticeable limp after teammates helped him off the ground, and he sat out the remainder of the practice.

The Eagles selected Smith -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of the University of Alabama -- with the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft. He is expected to serve as the Eagles' top receiver this season.

Travis Fulgham is a potential candidate to fill in with the first-team offense alongside Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward in Smith's absence.

Advertisement

The Eagles are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season opener Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Read More

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'

Latest Headlines

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery Monday and be sidelined for about five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
NFL // 4 days ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
July 29 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott's road back to a healthy 2021 NFL season hit a roadblock when the quarterback strained a muscle in his right shoulder at the Dallas Cowboys' first padded practice of training camp, the team said.
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 5 days ago
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined for his team's first practice of training camp Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
NFL // 6 days ago
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, unhappy with his current contract, has requested a trade.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
NFL // 6 days ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
July 27 (UPI) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday joined the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, adding to the collection of sports teams that he has a stake in.
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
NFL // 1 week ago
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
July 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are offering concessions to persuade reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for at least one more season.
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
NFL // 1 week ago
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
July 26 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL after agreeing to a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 1 week ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/