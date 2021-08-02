Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Smith underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the knee injury. The Eagles listed the speedy wideout as week to week on the team's injury report.

If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he will likely miss the Eagles' preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 12.

The knee injury occurred during Sunday night's practice, according to ESPN, when Smith lunged toward the ground to try and corral a low pass from second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Smith walked with a noticeable limp after teammates helped him off the ground, and he sat out the remainder of the practice.

The Eagles selected Smith -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of the University of Alabama -- with the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft. He is expected to serve as the Eagles' top receiver this season.

Travis Fulgham is a potential candidate to fill in with the first-team offense alongside Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward in Smith's absence.





The Eagles are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season opener Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.