Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 30, 2021 / 11:23 PM

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury

By
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, shown Nov. 17, 2019, suffered the foot injury near the end of Thursday's practice. He is expected to see a foot specialist in the future. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, shown Nov. 17, 2019, suffered the foot injury near the end of Thursday's practice. He is expected to see a foot specialist in the future. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady told reporters Friday that Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot when he rolled out and planted to make a throw late in Thursday's practice. He was held out for the final period of that practice due to the ailment.

Advertisement

"He got hurt during a team period when he was rolling out," said Brady, who spoke to the media in place of head coach Frank Reich, who is out due to COVID-19. "Planted to go throw and felt a little twinge in his foot.

"... He's been with the docs. They're trying to figure out what the process is. They're still evaluating what the next move is, how bad it is, and then we'll go from there."

RELATED Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Wentz is set to meet with noted foot specialist Robert Anderson to gather more information about the injury. According to the outlets, the Colts hope to have a better idea of a timeline after Anderson reviews the scans.

Advertisement

Wentz is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason because of the foot issue, according to NFL Media, but ESPN reported that Indianapolis doesn't consider it to be a season-ending injury.

The Colts acquired Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles during the off-season, reuniting him with Reich. The Eagles received a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft and a conditional second-round choice in the 2022 draft for the 2017 Pro Bowl quarterback.

RELATED Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

The 28-year-old Wentz was benched in favor of Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts last season after being sacked 50 times and tossing 15 interceptions in just 12 games.

Wentz, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 campaign, has played a full NFL season only twice in his career.

With Wentz sidelined, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the starter's reps during Friday's practice. Rookie signal-caller Sam Ehlinger served as the backup.

RELATED Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers

Latest Headlines

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle
July 29 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott's road back to a healthy 2021 NFL season hit a roadblock when the quarterback strained a muscle in his right shoulder at the Dallas Cowboys' first padded practice of training camp, the team said.
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined for his team's first practice of training camp Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, unhappy with his current contract, has requested a trade.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
July 27 (UPI) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday joined the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, adding to the collection of sports teams that he has a stake in.
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
NFL // 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
July 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are offering concessions to persuade reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for at least one more season.
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
NFL // 4 days ago
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
July 26 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL after agreeing to a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 4 days ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 1 week ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 week ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/