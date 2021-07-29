Cowboys QB Dak Prescott strains throwing shoulder muscle

July 29 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott's road back to a healthy 2021 NFL season hit a roadblock when the quarterback strained a muscle in his right shoulder at the Dallas Cowboys' first padded practice of training camp, the team said.

Prescott sustained the shoulder strain at practice Wednesday at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, Calif.

Advertisement

"After leaving [Wednesday's] practice early with soreness in his right arm, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent an MRI examination in Oxnard," the Cowboys said.

"The results of that test showed that Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder."

Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season. He missed 11 games as a result of that injury and is expected to be healthy for Week 1 of the 2021 campaign.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said in a statement. "Better to be cautious and smart about it.

"I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."





Advertisement

RELATED Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy in 2021

The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed a career-best 68% of his throws for 1,856 yards, nine scores and four interceptions in five starts last season. He led the NFL in passing yards at the time of his injury.

Prescott, who turned 28 on Thursday, signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in March.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert took over first team reps in place of Prescott on Wednesday in Oxnard. Fellow backups Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush also received increased work due to the injury.

Cowboys players reported to training camp on July 21. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game at the NFL Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. EDT Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

Prescott's Cowboys start the regular season with a game against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.