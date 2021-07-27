Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 27, 2021 / 8:16 PM

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City

By
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shown Jan. 19, 2020, bought into the ownership group of MLB's Kansas City Royals last year. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shown Jan. 19, 2020, bought into the ownership group of MLB's Kansas City Royals last year. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday joined the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, adding to the collection of sports teams that he has a stake in.

Last year, Mahomes bought into the ownership group of MLB's Kansas City Royals. His fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League club.

Advertisement

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said in a statement. "Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

Sporting Kansas City's principal owner, Cliff Illig, added: "Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group. In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer.

RELATED Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes becomes part-owner of MLB's Royals

"Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."

RELATED Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes share 'Madden NFL 22' cover

League sources told ESPN that Mahomes and Sporting K.C. were engaged in discussions about the partnership for nearly a year. According to the outlet, Mahomes has attended at least 12 MLS matches at Children's Mercy Park.

Mahomes also was in attendance for the recent U.S. men's national team match against Canada in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup at the venue.

The 25-year-old Mahomes was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018 before leading the Chiefs to two straight Super Bowl appearances, including a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

RELATED Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready to take part in OTAs in return from toe surgery

Latest Headlines

Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
NFL // 21 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
July 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are offering concessions to persuade reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for at least one more season.
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
NFL // 23 hours ago
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
July 26 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL after agreeing to a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 4 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 5 days ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 5 days ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/