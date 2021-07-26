Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 26, 2021 / 8:43 PM

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension

By
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93), shown Dec. 20, 2020, notched 63 total tackles and two sacks over 16 regular-season games last year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93), shown Dec. 20, 2020, notched 63 total tackles and two sacks over 16 regular-season games last year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Allen's agency, Team IFA, announced the deal Monday on social media. The extension is worth $72 million with a $30 million signing bonus and runs through 2025.

Advertisement

With the agreement, Allen becomes the fourth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The pact also allows Washington to keep the core of its starting defensive front intact for the next two seasons if the franchise opts to do so.

RELATED Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

The Football Team selected Allen in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Alabama. Since entering the league, he has helped anchor the interior of Washington's defensive line.

Allen notched 63 total tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games last season. In 52 career games for Washington, he has recorded 202 tackles, 17 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass breakup and eight stuffs.

The 26-year-old Allen played as a 3-4 defensive end during his first three seasons in Washington before the team transitioned to a 4-3 scheme last season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he was fourth among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in the 2020 campaign.

Advertisement
RELATED Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season

Fellow interior defensive lineman Daron Payne will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and Washington is expected to attempt to retain him. The WFT also will have to worry about reaching extensions with Montez Sweat (2023) and Chase Young (2024) in future seasons.

Washington also has Matt Ioannidis -- signed through 2022 -- and Tim Settle on its defensive line. Settle is set to become a free agent after this season.

RELATED All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers

Latest Headlines

Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
NFL // 25 minutes ago
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
July 26 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL after agreeing to a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 7 hours ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 4 days ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 5 days ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
NFL // 5 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
NFL // 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
July 20 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing veteran defensive end Alex Okafor to a short-term contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12
Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/