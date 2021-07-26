Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension

July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

Allen's agency, Team IFA, announced the deal Monday on social media. The extension is worth $72 million with a $30 million signing bonus and runs through 2025.

Advertisement

With the agreement, Allen becomes the fourth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The pact also allows Washington to keep the core of its starting defensive front intact for the next two seasons if the franchise opts to do so.

Washington for life!!— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) July 26, 2021

The Football Team selected Allen in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Alabama. Since entering the league, he has helped anchor the interior of Washington's defensive line.

Allen notched 63 total tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games last season. In 52 career games for Washington, he has recorded 202 tackles, 17 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass breakup and eight stuffs.

The 26-year-old Allen played as a 3-4 defensive end during his first three seasons in Washington before the team transitioned to a 4-3 scheme last season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he was fourth among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate in the 2020 campaign.





Advertisement

Fellow interior defensive lineman Daron Payne will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and Washington is expected to attempt to retain him. The WFT also will have to worry about reaching extensions with Montez Sweat (2023) and Chase Young (2024) in future seasons.

Washington also has Matt Ioannidis -- signed through 2022 -- and Tim Settle on its defensive line. Settle is set to become a free agent after this season.