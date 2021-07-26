Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 26, 2021 / 11:16 PM

Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers

By
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), shown Jan. 16, 2021, skipped the team's entire off-season workout program, including mandatory minicamp, amid reports of his displeasure with the organization. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), shown Jan. 16, 2021, skipped the team's entire off-season workout program, including mandatory minicamp, amid reports of his displeasure with the organization. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are offering concessions to persuade reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for at least one more season.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and USA Today Sports on Monday that Rodgers and the Packers are close to an agreement on a reworked contract after the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms over the weekend.

Advertisement

Both parties are hoping to finalize the agreement in the coming days, according to ESPN, but Rodgers still hasn't left California as the Packers try to convince the star signal-caller to report to training camp this week. Packers players are set to report to camp Tuesday.

Rodgers skipped the Packers' entire off-season workout program, including mandatory minicamp, for the first time in his NFL career amid reports of his displeasure with the team's front office. To remedy the situation, Green Bay officials crafted a list of concessions to entice the star quarterback to return.

RELATED Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams

Under the terms of the agreement, according to ESPN, the last year of Rodgers' current contract -- in 2023 -- would be voided, leaving only two years remaining on it. The Packers wouldn't be allowed to place the franchise or transition tag on him, and the club would agree to review the situation at the conclusion of the season.

Advertisement

Rodgers' contract also would be adjusted with no loss of income to provide the Packers with additional salary-cap space, according to ESPN. Additionally, mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' problems with the organization.

As part of the Packers' agreement to "review" the situation after the season, Rodgers will have the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022 if he remains unhappy with the franchise.

RELATED Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health

If those conditions are met and finalized, Rodgers will return for his 17th season in the league.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this off-season, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday at Lambeau Field during the team's annual shareholders meeting.

Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, guided the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in the 2010-11 season. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro choice.

RELATED Aaron Rodgers skips Packers minicamp, faces $93K fine

Latest Headlines

Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
NFL // 1 hour ago
Saints signing WR Chris Hogan after placing Michael Thomas on PUP list
July 26 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will return to the NFL after agreeing to a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 3 hours ago
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team agree on 4-year, $72M extension
July 26 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team has agreed to a four-year contract extension with standout defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 9 hours ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 3 days ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 4 days ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 5 days ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
NFL // 5 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12
Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/