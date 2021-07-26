Aaron Rodgers nearing agreement on reworked contract with Packers

July 26 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers are offering concessions to persuade reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the organization for at least one more season.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and USA Today Sports on Monday that Rodgers and the Packers are close to an agreement on a reworked contract after the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed-upon terms over the weekend.

Both parties are hoping to finalize the agreement in the coming days, according to ESPN, but Rodgers still hasn't left California as the Packers try to convince the star signal-caller to report to training camp this week. Packers players are set to report to camp Tuesday.

Rodgers skipped the Packers' entire off-season workout program, including mandatory minicamp, for the first time in his NFL career amid reports of his displeasure with the team's front office. To remedy the situation, Green Bay officials crafted a list of concessions to entice the star quarterback to return.

Under the terms of the agreement, according to ESPN, the last year of Rodgers' current contract -- in 2023 -- would be voided, leaving only two years remaining on it. The Packers wouldn't be allowed to place the franchise or transition tag on him, and the club would agree to review the situation at the conclusion of the season.





Rodgers' contract also would be adjusted with no loss of income to provide the Packers with additional salary-cap space, according to ESPN. Additionally, mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' problems with the organization.

As part of the Packers' agreement to "review" the situation after the season, Rodgers will have the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022 if he remains unhappy with the franchise.

If those conditions are met and finalized, Rodgers will return for his 17th season in the league.

"We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this off-season, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday at Lambeau Field during the team's annual shareholders meeting.

Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, guided the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in the 2010-11 season. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro choice.