Advertisement
NFL
July 26, 2021 / 2:25 PM

Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19

By
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will not report with players for training camp this week due to a positive COVID-19 test result he received late last week. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will not report with players for training camp this week due to a positive COVID-19 test result he received late last week. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.

"I'm excited for training camp; however, I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start," Reich said in a news release.

Advertisement

"I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

Colts rookies reported to camp Saturday. Veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday to Grand Park Sports Campus. The Colts' first practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Westfield.

RELATED Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Monday that Aug. 2 is the earliest day Reich can return to camp. Reich received his positive test result late last week. Ballard also said that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Reich still plans to use Zoom video conferences to stay in contact with players and staff.

NFL COVID-19 protocol allows for fully vaccinated and asymptomatic people to return to work after two negative test results that surface at least 24 hours apart.

Advertisement
RELATED Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings

"We are going to be careful," Ballard told reporters. "We are going to be safe. When he is back, he is back."

Ballard said more than 60% of Colts players have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Colts will face the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They will start the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12 in Indianapolis.

RELATED New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident

Latest Headlines

Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 3 days ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 4 days ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
NFL // 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
NFL // 5 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
July 20 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing veteran defensive end Alex Okafor to a short-term contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
NFL // 5 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
July 20 (UPI) -- Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday. Brady used the opportunity to joke with President Joe Biden about the 2020 election.
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
NFL // 6 days ago
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
July 20 (UPI) -- New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is in critical condition at a California hospital after his bike was hit by a vehicle over the weekend, his agent said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics
Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/