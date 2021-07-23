Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 23, 2021 / 9:18 PM

Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal

By
Over three seasons in Seattle, former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, shown Nov. 24, 2019, appeared in 46 regular-season games and recorded 25 total tackles, one sack and a pass breakup. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI
Over three seasons in Seattle, former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, shown Nov. 24, 2019, appeared in 46 regular-season games and recorded 25 total tackles, one sack and a pass breakup. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.

The Dolphins announced the deal Friday on social media. The team also signed veteran cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc and waived defensive end Nick Coe and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Advertisement

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, joins the Dolphins' roster right before training camp. The signing doesn't guarantee Griffin will make the team's final roster, but it provides him a chance to compete for a depth role.

The 26-year-old Griffin wasn't tendered by the Seahawks as a restricted free agent earlier this year, making him an unrestricted free agent. After visiting with multiple teams this off-season, he opted to join Miami.

Griffin was the first player with just one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when the Seahawks picked him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He made the team's roster out of training camp in 2018 and 2019 and was one of the club's top special teams contributors each year.

Over three seasons in Seattle, Griffin appeared in 46 regular-season games and recorded 25 total tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.

Advertisement

Dolphins players are set to report to training camp Tuesday.

Read More

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons

Latest Headlines

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 13 hours ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 1 day ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 1 day ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
NFL // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
NFL // 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
July 20 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing veteran defensive end Alex Okafor to a short-term contract.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
NFL // 3 days ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
July 20 (UPI) -- Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House on Tuesday. Brady used the opportunity to joke with President Joe Biden about the 2020 election.
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
NFL // 3 days ago
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
July 20 (UPI) -- New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is in critical condition at a California hospital after his bike was hit by a vehicle over the weekend, his agent said.
Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles, expected to miss season
NFL // 3 days ago
Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles, expected to miss season
July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles during an off-season workout this week and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.
Peyton, Eli Manning to join alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast
NFL // 3 days ago
Peyton, Eli Manning to join alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast
July 20 (UPI) -- Former star NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will participate in an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast for the next three years, ESPN has announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/