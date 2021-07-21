Trending
July 21, 2021 / 9:13 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons

By
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), shown Oct. 2, 2016, played eight seasons with the Steelers after being taken in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (98), shown Oct. 2, 2016, played eight seasons with the Steelers after being taken in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

"Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football," Steelers general manager and vice president Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field.

"We wish Vince and his family all the best."

The 31-year-old Williams played eight seasons with the Steelers after being taken in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Steelers initially released Williams in March due to salary cap constraints, but he opted to re-sign with the franchise in April on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.

Williams had 69 total tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 14 regular-season games in 2020.

Williams notched 479 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 121 career games (69 starts) for the Steelers. His role in the 2021 campaign was expected to be reduced with the emergence of Robert Spillane, who filled in last season after Devin Bush tore his ACL.

