Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash

July 20 (UPI) -- New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is in critical condition at a California hospital after his bike was hit by a vehicle over the weekend, his agent said.

Agent Jeff Sperbeck told 9 News Denver on Monday that the 58-year-old assistant coach was involved in the crash Saturday near the border of Danville and San Ramon, Calif, east of San Francisco. The Jets confirmed the accident Tuesday.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the Knapp family said Tuesday in a statement released by the Jets. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration.

"While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support -- it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."





Knapp started his coaching career as a running backs coach in 1986 at Sacramento State. He jumped into the NFL in 1995 as an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

He spent three seasons as the 49ers quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2001. Knapp held the same role with the Atlanta Falcons from 2004 through 2006.

He went on to work as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Knapp spent the 2018 through 2020 seasons as the Falcons quarterbacks coach. He joined the Jets staff in January.

The veteran assistant coach won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Jets coach Robert Saleh said in a news release.

"Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."



