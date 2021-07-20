Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal

July 20 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing veteran defensive end Alex Okafor to a short-term contract.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Kansas City Star on Tuesday that Okafor agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

Advertisement

The Chiefs reached an agreement with Okafor just days before players begin to report for training camp. Chiefs players start reporting to camp Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Okafor initially joined the Chiefs as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints in March 2019, when he signed a three-year, $18 million pact with Kansas City. In his first season with his new club, he notched 22 total tackles and five sacks over 10 games.

The 30-year-old Okafor was forced to finish that season on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 15.

Okafor agreed to a restructured contract in August 2020 that reduced his salary for that season and voided the final year of his original agreement. He was limited to only 11 games last year because of a hamstring injury, finishing with 16 total tackles and three sacks.





Advertisement

In 89 career games with the Arizona Cardinals, Saints and Chiefs, Okafor has notched 191 total tackles, 30 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

Okafor is expected to compete for a reserve role behind anticipated starters Frank Clark and Chris Jones this season.