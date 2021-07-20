Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles, expected to miss season

July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles during an off-season workout this week and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.

A Rams spokesman told UPI on Tuesday that Akers tore his Achilles, but could not confirm if the injury was season-ending. Akers reposted news about his torn Achilles on Tuesday on Instagram.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that Akers will miss the entire season due to the injury, which was confirmed through several medical tests.

Akers, 22, joined the Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Florida State star led the team with 625 rushing yards in 13 appearances as a rookie.

Akers totaled 748 yards from scrimmage and three scores and started five times in 2020. He posted a season-high 171 rushing yards on 29 carries in a Week 13 win over the New England Patriots.

Rams veterans are scheduled to report to training camp July 28 at the University of California Irvine in Irvine, Calif.





The Rams start the preseason with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.