NFL
July 19, 2021 / 10:43 PM

Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain resigns

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, shown Aug. 10, 2018, said that Marc Badain was an integral part of the Raider Family. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, shown Aug. 10, 2018, said that Marc Badain was "an integral part of the Raider Family."

July 19 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain, a key member of the organization for 30 years who helped the team relocate from Oakland, resigned Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement that Badain was "an integral part of the Raider Family."

"Today, I have accepted Marc Badain's resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders," Davis said. "Marc has been an integral part of the Raider Family for 30 years, rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization.

"His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali, and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds."

The team's general counsel, Dan Ventrelle, will replace Badain on an interim basis. Ventrelle has spent 17 years with the franchise and was a liaison with officials in Nevada for the club's move to Las Vegas. He also was a lead negotiator on player contracts.

The Raiders hired Badain in 1991 as an intern. He became interim president in 2013 after Amy Trask's resignation, later having the interim tag removed in 2015.

The Raiders are entering their second season in Las Vegas. The team posted an 8-8 record last year, finishing in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

