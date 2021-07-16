Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 16, 2021 / 11:08 PM

Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons

By
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (R), shown Nov. 26, 2017, appeared in just six games for the Chicago Bears last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (R), shown Nov. 26, 2017, appeared in just six games for the Chicago Bears last season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.

The 36-year-old Ginn made the announcement during a news conference at Glenville High School in Cleveland. He starred for Glenville before playing at Ohio State University and in the NFL.

Advertisement

"I've dedicated my entire life to football until now," Ginn told reporters at the event. "I'm going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out."

The Miami Dolphins selected Ginn with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 draft. He spent just three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round selection in the 2010 draft.

Ginn played 14 seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, 49ers, Panthers, Dolphins and Saints. In 193 career regular-season games, he recorded 412 catches for 5,742 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.

The versatile wideout also racked up 9,523 punt and kick return yards with seven total return touchdowns.

Ginn appeared in just six games for the Bears last season, notching three receptions for 40 yards.

Ginn's best season came with the Panthers in 2015, when he had 44 catches for 739 yards and a career-best 10 receiving touchdowns.

Read More

New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension

Latest Headlines

New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
NFL // 4 hours ago
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
July 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata on Friday was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
NFL // 17 hours ago
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
July 16 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, was released from jail, facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest near Seattle.
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
July 15 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed standout offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is facing multiple charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after being arrested early Wednesday.
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
NFL // 2 days ago
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
NFL // 4 days ago
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
July 12 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who played a key part in helping the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s, died Monday. He was 80.
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
NFL // 4 days ago
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
July 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have terminated their contract with linebacker Barkevious Mingo after Texas police charged him with indecency with a child.
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
NFL // 1 week ago
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
July 7 (UPI) -- The XFL announced Wednesday that it plans to relaunch in 2023 after discussions with the Canadian Football League about a possible collaboration were tabled.
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
July 7 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has very specific plans for the 2021 NFL season: beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl and recruit All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
July 7 (UPI) -- Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry wants to be traded away from the New England Patriots to get a fresh start with another NFL team, agent Jamal Tooson announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman released from jail, faces 4 misdemeanors
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
British Open, NBA Finals, NASCAR pack weekend sports schedule
British Open, NBA Finals, NASCAR pack weekend sports schedule

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/