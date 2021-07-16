Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons

July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.

The 36-year-old Ginn made the announcement during a news conference at Glenville High School in Cleveland. He starred for Glenville before playing at Ohio State University and in the NFL.

"I've dedicated my entire life to football until now," Ginn told reporters at the event. "I'm going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out."

The Miami Dolphins selected Ginn with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 draft. He spent just three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round selection in the 2010 draft.

Ginn played 14 seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, 49ers, Panthers, Dolphins and Saints. In 193 career regular-season games, he recorded 412 catches for 5,742 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.

The versatile wideout also racked up 9,523 punt and kick return yards with seven total return touchdowns.

Ginn appeared in just six games for the Bears last season, notching three receptions for 40 yards.

Ginn's best season came with the Panthers in 2015, when he had 44 catches for 739 yards and a career-best 10 receiving touchdowns.