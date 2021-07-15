Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 15, 2021 / 9:47 PM

Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension

By

July 15 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed standout offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Moton agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $43 million guaranteed at signing. That deal is stacked on top of the franchise tag -- worth $13.8 million -- for a new five-year contract worth about $85 million.

Advertisement

The Panthers confirmed the agreement, but the team didn't reveal the terms of the pact, which was finalized shortly before Thursday's 4 p.m. EDT deadline for franchise players to sign extensions.

RELATED NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence

Out of the 10 players who received the franchise tag this year, Moton becomes the fourth to reach a long-term contract, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

The remaining six players -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, New York Jets defensive back Marcus Maye, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff -- will play the 2021 season on the tag.

The Panthers selected Moton in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

RELATED Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge

The 26-year-old Moton became the Panthers' starting right tackle in 2018 and has started every game for the team over the last three seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed the second-fewest pressures among qualified offensive tackles in the 2020 campaign.

RELATED Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams

Latest Headlines

NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence
July 14 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is facing multiple charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after being arrested early Wednesday.
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
NFL // 1 day ago
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
NFL // 3 days ago
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
July 12 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who played a key part in helping the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s, died Monday. He was 80.
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
NFL // 3 days ago
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
July 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have terminated their contract with linebacker Barkevious Mingo after Texas police charged him with indecency with a child.
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
NFL // 1 week ago
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
July 7 (UPI) -- The XFL announced Wednesday that it plans to relaunch in 2023 after discussions with the Canadian Football League about a possible collaboration were tabled.
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
July 7 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has very specific plans for the 2021 NFL season: beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl and recruit All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
July 7 (UPI) -- Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry wants to be traded away from the New England Patriots to get a fresh start with another NFL team, agent Jamal Tooson announced.
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
July 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Naval Academy will allow rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
NFL // 1 week ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
July 6 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has held out from Green Bay Packers workouts this off-season amid a rift with the team's front office, said he is using this off-season to focus on his mental health and happiness.
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
July 5 (UPI) -- Terry Donahue, the winningest football coach in UCLA and Pac-12 Conference history who later became general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/