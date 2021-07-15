Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension

July 15 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed standout offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Moton agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $43 million guaranteed at signing. That deal is stacked on top of the franchise tag -- worth $13.8 million -- for a new five-year contract worth about $85 million.

The Panthers confirmed the agreement, but the team didn't reveal the terms of the pact, which was finalized shortly before Thursday's 4 p.m. EDT deadline for franchise players to sign extensions.

Out of the 10 players who received the franchise tag this year, Moton becomes the fourth to reach a long-term contract, joining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

The remaining six players -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, New York Jets defensive back Marcus Maye, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff -- will play the 2021 season on the tag.

The Panthers selected Moton in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

The 26-year-old Moton became the Panthers' starting right tackle in 2018 and has started every game for the team over the last three seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed the second-fewest pressures among qualified offensive tackles in the 2020 campaign.