Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open

July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.

Tournament officials said Tuesday that Manziel and Romo accepted sponsor exemptions to compete in the 51st edition of the tournament at Cascades Country Club.

"I'm excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month," Manziel said in a statement. "I worked hard on my game and look forward to seeing it be an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs.

"I grew up in Tyler and played countless rounds at the Cascades Club."

The lowest 55 scores and ties through the first 36 holes will advance to the third round and compete for a $200,000 prize purse. Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio is the defending champion. Manziel and Romo will compete as amateurs.

Romo missed the cut in each of his previous three appearances at the Texas State Open. He shot a 4-over par through the first two rounds of the 2019 Texas State Open, with the cut line at even par.





The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback finished third in last week's American Century Championship, three strokes behind the winner, former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro.

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz finished second in the annual celebrity golf tournament.

"I am honored to accept an exemption into the Higginbotham Texas State Open," Romo said. "This will be my fourth start in the tournament. I played back in 2004 and 2005 and then again a couple of years ago.

"The NTPGA conducts fantastic events and the hospitality at The Cascades Club and in Tyler is second to none. I am playing well, and I am excited to return and compete against a strong field this year."

Romo, 41, made his PGA Tour debut at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He missed the third-round cut in each of his previous four PGA Tour tournaments. Romo shot a low round of 70 in the first round of the 2019 Safeway Open.

Manziel, 28, last appeared in an NFL game in 2015. He attempted to revive his career in other leagues over the past few years, but announced in March that he wants to focus on golf. This marks his first appearance at the Texas State Open.