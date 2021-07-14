Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 14, 2021 / 9:19 AM

Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open

By

July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.

Tournament officials said Tuesday that Manziel and Romo accepted sponsor exemptions to compete in the 51st edition of the tournament at Cascades Country Club.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to play in the Higginbotham Texas State Open later this month," Manziel said in a statement. "I worked hard on my game and look forward to seeing it be an incredibly strong field of professionals and amateurs.

"I grew up in Tyler and played countless rounds at the Cascades Club."

RELATED Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of The Open golf tournament

The lowest 55 scores and ties through the first 36 holes will advance to the third round and compete for a $200,000 prize purse. Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio is the defending champion. Manziel and Romo will compete as amateurs.

Romo missed the cut in each of his previous three appearances at the Texas State Open. He shot a 4-over par through the first two rounds of the 2019 Texas State Open, with the cut line at even par.

Advertisement

The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback finished third in last week's American Century Championship, three strokes behind the winner, former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro.

RELATED Golf: Vinny Del Negro becomes first basketball player to win American Century Championship

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz finished second in the annual celebrity golf tournament.

"I am honored to accept an exemption into the Higginbotham Texas State Open," Romo said. "This will be my fourth start in the tournament. I played back in 2004 and 2005 and then again a couple of years ago.

"The NTPGA conducts fantastic events and the hospitality at The Cascades Club and in Tyler is second to none. I am playing well, and I am excited to return and compete against a strong field this year."


Advertisement

Romo, 41, made his PGA Tour debut at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He missed the third-round cut in each of his previous four PGA Tour tournaments. Romo shot a low round of 70 in the first round of the 2019 Safeway Open.

Manziel, 28, last appeared in an NFL game in 2015. He attempted to revive his career in other leagues over the past few years, but announced in March that he wants to focus on golf. This marks his first appearance at the Texas State Open.

Latest Headlines

Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
NFL // 1 day ago
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
July 12 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who played a key part in helping the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s, died Monday. He was 80.
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
NFL // 2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
July 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have terminated their contract with linebacker Barkevious Mingo after Texas police charged him with indecency with a child.
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
NFL // 6 days ago
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
July 7 (UPI) -- The XFL announced Wednesday that it plans to relaunch in 2023 after discussions with the Canadian Football League about a possible collaboration were tabled.
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
July 7 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has very specific plans for the 2021 NFL season: beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl and recruit All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
July 7 (UPI) -- Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry wants to be traded away from the New England Patriots to get a fresh start with another NFL team, agent Jamal Tooson announced.
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
July 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Naval Academy will allow rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
NFL // 1 week ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
July 6 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has held out from Green Bay Packers workouts this off-season amid a rift with the team's front office, said he is using this off-season to focus on his mental health and happiness.
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
July 5 (UPI) -- Terry Donahue, the winningest football coach in UCLA and Pac-12 Conference history who later became general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 4-year rookie contract
NFL // 1 week ago
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 4-year rookie contract
July 5 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence inked his four-year rookie contract with the organization Monday, clearing the way for him to attend training camp later this month.
Dallas Cowboys to appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
NFL // 1 week ago
Dallas Cowboys to appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be the NFL team featured on the 2021 edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," the network and team announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
MLB All-Star Game: NL's Scherzer, Tatis look to snap AL win streak
MLB All-Star Game: NL's Scherzer, Tatis look to snap AL win streak
Tennis: Canada's Bianca Andreescu to skip Olympics due to COVID-19
Tennis: Canada's Bianca Andreescu to skip Olympics due to COVID-19

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/