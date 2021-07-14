Trending
Advertisement
NFL
July 14, 2021 / 10:18 PM

NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence

By
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, shown Jan. 29, 2020, is currently a free agent in the NFL. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, shown Jan. 29, 2020, is currently a free agent in the NFL. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is facing multiple charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after being arrested early Wednesday at his wife's parents' residence in Redmond, Wash.

Redmond Police Department Chief Darrell Lowe said during a news conference that Sherman, who is currently a free agent in the NFL, wrecked his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to subdue him.

Advertisement

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said that his department also is ready to refer Sherman to prosecutors for potential misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges related to a separate incident Wednesday.

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PDT at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle on charges of suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because of his relation to the residents of the home.

RELATED Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80

The 33-year-old Sherman was denied bail, according to online records, which is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects until they can appear before a judge. His hearing won't take place until Thursday afternoon, when the judge will determine if there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.

Authorities said the 33-year-old Sherman didn't enter the home or strike any family members.

"At this time, we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character.

RELATED Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge

"We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

The Washington State Patrol said it received a 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m. from a construction crew working near Seattle. The caller said what appeared to be an intoxicated driver had entered the closed construction zone.

Police said the vehicle struck a barricade as it was exiting the area, causing significant damage on the driver's side. The car managed to drive a short distance before it was disabled due to the damage.

RELATED Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police got a 911 call from the in-laws' residence, at which at least four adults were present, reporting that Sherman was attempting to break in, Lowe said.

Authorities said officers and state troopers responded and tried to defuse the situation by developing a rapport with Sherman, whose demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest.

Sherman started walking away rapidly and resisted as police attempted to take him into custody, Lowe said, leading to the deployment of the K-9 unit. As a result, he sustained minor cuts on his lower leg and received treatment at a hospital before being taken to jail.

While the NFL star was in the hospital, police obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for substances, according to authorities. The results from those tests are pending, but Mead said his department was recommending charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The NFL issued a statement about Sherman saying it "investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman, who is the vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee, just finished his third season with the 49ers in 2020 after playing the first seven seasons of his career in Seattle.

He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro choice in his 10 NFL seasons.

Latest Headlines

Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tony Romo, Johnny Manziel to golf in Texas State Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel will be among 156 players competing in the 2021 Texas State Open golf tournament from July 27 to 30 in Tyler, Northern Texas PGA announced.
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
NFL // 2 days ago
Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80
July 12 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who played a key part in helping the franchise win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the late 1990s, died Monday. He was 80.
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
NFL // 2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons release Barkevious Mingo after indecency with a child charge
July 12 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons have terminated their contract with linebacker Barkevious Mingo after Texas police charged him with indecency with a child.
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
NFL // 1 week ago
XFL planning 2023 return after halting partnership talks with CFL
July 7 (UPI) -- The XFL announced Wednesday that it plans to relaunch in 2023 after discussions with the Canadian Football League about a possible collaboration were tabled.
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
NFL // 1 week ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr wants to beat Packers in Super Bowl, recruit Davante Adams
July 7 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he has very specific plans for the 2021 NFL season: beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl and recruit All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
NFL // 1 week ago
Patriots WR N'Keal Harry requests trade for 'fresh start'
July 7 (UPI) -- Former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry wants to be traded away from the New England Patriots to get a fresh start with another NFL team, agent Jamal Tooson announced.
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Secretary of Defense allows Navy grad Cameron Kinley to play in NFL
July 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Naval Academy will allow rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
NFL // 1 week ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using off-season to focus on mental health
July 6 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has held out from Green Bay Packers workouts this off-season amid a rift with the team's front office, said he is using this off-season to focus on his mental health and happiness.
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-UCLA football coach, 49ers GM Terry Donahue dies at 77
July 5 (UPI) -- Terry Donahue, the winningest football coach in UCLA and Pac-12 Conference history who later became general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, has died after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 4-year rookie contract
NFL // 1 week ago
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 4-year rookie contract
July 5 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence inked his four-year rookie contract with the organization Monday, clearing the way for him to attend training camp later this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
Basketball: Team USA rebounds from historic losses, beats Argentina
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/