NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence

July 14 (UPI) -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman is facing multiple charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after being arrested early Wednesday at his wife's parents' residence in Redmond, Wash.

Redmond Police Department Chief Darrell Lowe said during a news conference that Sherman, who is currently a free agent in the NFL, wrecked his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to subdue him.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said that his department also is ready to refer Sherman to prosecutors for potential misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges related to a separate incident Wednesday.

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PDT at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle on charges of suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because of his relation to the residents of the home.

The 33-year-old Sherman was denied bail, according to online records, which is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects until they can appear before a judge. His hearing won't take place until Thursday afternoon, when the judge will determine if there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.

Authorities said the 33-year-old Sherman didn't enter the home or strike any family members.

"At this time, we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character.

"We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

The Washington State Patrol said it received a 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m. from a construction crew working near Seattle. The caller said what appeared to be an intoxicated driver had entered the closed construction zone.

Police said the vehicle struck a barricade as it was exiting the area, causing significant damage on the driver's side. The car managed to drive a short distance before it was disabled due to the damage.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police got a 911 call from the in-laws' residence, at which at least four adults were present, reporting that Sherman was attempting to break in, Lowe said.

Authorities said officers and state troopers responded and tried to defuse the situation by developing a rapport with Sherman, whose demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest.

Sherman started walking away rapidly and resisted as police attempted to take him into custody, Lowe said, leading to the deployment of the K-9 unit. As a result, he sustained minor cuts on his lower leg and received treatment at a hospital before being taken to jail.

While the NFL star was in the hospital, police obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test for substances, according to authorities. The results from those tests are pending, but Mead said his department was recommending charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The NFL issued a statement about Sherman saying it "investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman, who is the vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee, just finished his third season with the 49ers in 2020 after playing the first seven seasons of his career in Seattle.

He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro choice in his 10 NFL seasons.