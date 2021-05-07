May 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles claimed former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson off waivers, the team announced Friday.

The Lions waived Johnson a day earlier, officially parting ways with their 2018 second-round draft pick out of Auburn after just three seasons.

Johnson joins a crowded Eagles backfield that includes Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell. Sanders is expected to serve as the team's lead back once more, with the remainder of the group competing for spots in the rotation.

The Eagles selected Gainwell, a dual-threat tailback out of Memphis, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Johnson became expendable for the Lions after the franchise drafted D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in 2020. The team then signed free-agent running back Jamaal Williams earlier this off-season and drafted former Oregon State tailback Jermar Jefferson in last week's draft.

The 23-year-old Johnson had a productive rookie season in Detroit, leading the team in rushing yards (641) despite being limited to just 10 games due to a knee injury. He was limited to eight games in 2019 because of injuries, and veteran running back Adrian Peterson and Swift ultimately took over the backfield in 2020.

In 34 career games, Johnson has recorded 1,225 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He has added 61 receptions for 527 yards and three receiving scores.