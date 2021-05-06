May 6 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have released veteran defensive back and captain Bobby McCain after six seasons with the team.

The Dolphins announced the roster move Thursday. The team also disclosed the signing of tight end Jibri Blount, who took McCain's roster spot.

Advertisement

Miami later made an addition to its secondary, agreeing to terms with former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty. League sources told The Athletic and NFL Media that McCourty reached a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins selected McCain in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Memphis. He notched 46 total tackles, one interception and five passes defensed over 16 regular-season games in 2020.

RELATED Detroit Lions waive RB Kerryon Johnson after 3 years

In his six seasons with the Dolphins, McCain recorded 254 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, seven picks and 30 pass breakups. He started 55 of 87 games for the Dolphins.

Miami selected Oregon safety Jevon Holland in the second round of last week's NFL Draft. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Holland could potentially earn a leadership role on the team's defense, making McCain disposable.

McCain, who was due a $6.4 million non-guaranteed salary this season, is scheduled to visit the Washington Football Team on a free-agent visit next week, according to ESPN. The meeting between the sides is set for Monday.

The 33-year-old McCourty, who spent the past three seasons in New England, will reunite with Flores, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Patriots. The veteran defensive back has 137 career starts, including 11 in the 2020 season.

McCourty, who also has played for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, has tallied 722 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 18 interceptions and 106 passes defensed in his career.