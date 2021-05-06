May 6 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have waived veteran running back Kerryon Johnson after three seasons.

Sources told NFL Network, Fox 2 Detroit and the Detroit News on Wednesday that the Lions plan to move on from Johnson.

The running back was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Auburn product totaled 368 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 16 games last season.

Johnson piled up a career-best 854 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in 10 games during his 2018 rookie campaign. He totaled 1,752 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores in 34 appearances for the Lions.

D'Andre Swift leads the Lions depth chart at running back. Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Dedrick Mills and Rakeem Boyd are the other running backs on the Lions roster.

The team also announced that it signed free agent tight end Darren Fells in a separate transaction.