May 5 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders made an immediate improvement to their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, the AFC West franchise announced.

The Raiders signed the unrestricted free agent Tuesday, but the terms of the pact were not released.

Hayward, 31, totaled 41 tackles, eight passes defensed and an interception in 14 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and signed with the Chargers in 2016. Hayward made the Pro Bowl twice during his five-year tenure with the Chargers and led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2016.

Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette and veteran Rasul Douglas are among the other top defensive backs in the Raiders secondary. Trevon Moehrig, Johnathan Abram and Karl Joseph are among the team's top safeties.