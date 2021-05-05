May 5 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who sustained a season-ending broken ankle in 2020, has proclaimed himself as game-ready.

Prescott made that comment when speaking to reporters at a charity event Tuesday in Dallas.

Advertisement

"I'm close [to 100%]," Prescott said. "I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful.

"There's no doubt that when I need to be successful and when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the time will be right."

Prescott, 27, sustained the right ankle injury during a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11 in Arlington, Texas. He underwent surgery the next day and given an initial four to six month timetable to recover from the injury.

Prescott underwent a second surgery in December.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection had been off to a stellar start in 2020. Prescott completed 68% of his throws for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions through his first five games last season.

Prescott told NFL Network last week that he was close to game-ready. The Cowboys start organized team activities later this month and start training camp in July.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in March.