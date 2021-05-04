May 4 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will put his speed to the test in a 100-meter race against some of the United States' top runners at USA Track and Field's Journey to Gold Series meet Sunday in Walnut, Calif.

USATF listed Metcalf as one of 16 participants for the event Monday. The event airs live at 4:30 p.m. EDT on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Metcalf can automatically qualify for the Olympic trials if he completes the race in 10.05 seconds or faster. He likely must run faster than 10.2-seconds for a chance to qualify for the trials.

Metcalf did not participate in track at the University of Mississippi, but impressed scouts with his speed at the 2019 NFL scouting combine and throughout the last two NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wide receiver ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He was clocked at 22.64 mph during a run last season when he chased down a defender to make a tackle.

USATF commented on a Twitter post that showed the Metcalf chase down in October and said it had a spot open on its relay team for the Olympic trials.

"See you there," Metcalf responded.

Metcalf posted a video of himself dropping his cleats on a track Monday on Twitter and Instagram.

The Seahawks wide receiver brought in 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 scores in 16 starts last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

First-place finishers receive $3,000 at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

The U.S. Olympic trials for track and field are June 18 to 27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.