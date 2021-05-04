May 4 (UPI) -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams sustained a broken foot during a workout at the team facility and is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that the injury occurred last week when Williams was doing on-field work in Florham Park, N.J.

Williams is expected to miss organized team activities and minicamp, but could be ready for training camp in mid-July.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive lineman was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He totaled 55 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 13 starts last season.

Williams is expected to get surgery to repair the foot this off-season. He missed six games in his first two seasons due to a neck injury and a concussion.