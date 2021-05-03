May 3 (UPI) -- Incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater are set to compete this off-season to determine who will be the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback in 2021.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters at the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday that Lock and Bridgewater will compete for the starting job. He told 9 News Denver on Sunday that Lock and Bridgewater each will take an even share of repetitions throughout the battle.

Lock completed just 57.3% of his throws for 2,933 yards, 16 scores and a league-leading 15 interceptions in 13 starts last season. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft is under contract through 2022.

The Broncos traded a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in April to acquire Bridgewater.

"We'll work that out,'' Fangio told 9 News Denver when asked about the competition. "We haven't sat down and figured that out.

"But it will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day, but over the course of OTAs [organized team activities] and training camp, it'll be 50-50."

Bridgewater, a 2015 Pro Bowl selection, completed 69.1% of his throws for 3,733 yards, 15 scores and 11 interceptions in 15 starts last season. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has 49 career starts.

The Broncos declined to select a quarterback in the draft, despite the availability of former Ohio State star Justin Fields and former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones when they made the No. 9 overall pick Thursday in Cleveland.

The Broncos picked former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with their first selection. They later added a running back, wide receiver, center, linebacker, three defensive backs, and two defensive ends.

Backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel sit on the depth chart behind Lock and Bridgewater.

"I like our [quarterback] room right now," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Saturday. "With Teddy and Drew, they'll have a competition, and that's what we've wanted all along.

"We'll let them compete. I like the room. Does it mean we won't continue to look? No, but I say that about every position. I look forward to getting Teddy here, and he and Drew having a great competition."

Paton admitted Thursday that the team was "surprised" when Fields dropped in the first round. He said drafting a quarterback was "in play" for the Broncos' first pick.

He said Saturday that the Broncos "did not" come close to selecting a quarterback over the final two days of the draft.