April 30 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask late in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
The Buccaneers took Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in hopes that he can eventually replace veteran signal-caller and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady is under contract for two more seasons.
Trask, who was the sixth quarterback drafted this year and the first taken after Thursday's first round, passed for 4,283 yards last season and had nine straight games with at least three touchdown passes.
He is the first Gators quarterback drafted since Tim Tebow, who went 25th overall in 2010. Trask also becomes the first quarterback drafted by the Buccaneers since Jameis Winston was taken No. 1 overall in 2015.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who took ex-Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, started the second day of the draft by selecting cornerback Tyson Campbell out of Georgia.
The New York Jets then grabbed Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the second pick (No. 34 overall) of the second round, giving No. 2 pick Zach Wilson a new weapon to throw to in New York.
In the third round, the Jaguars picked Syracuse safety Andre Cisco with the 65th selection. A pick later, the Minnesota Vikings chose Texas A&M signal-caller Kellen Mond.
With the No. 67 overall pick, the Houston Texans drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. The Atlanta Falcons then addressed their offensive line needs by taking Michigan's Jalen Mayfield at No. 68.
2021 NFL Draft: Second round
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
34. New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
35. Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
36. Miami Dolphins: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
37. Philadelphia Eagles: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
38. New England Patriots: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
39. Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
40. Atlanta Falcons: Richie Grant, S, UCF
41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
42. Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
43. Las Vegas Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
44. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
46. Cincinnati Bengals: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
48. San Francisco 49ers: Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
49. Arizona Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
50. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia
51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
52. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame
53. Tennessee Titans: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
54. Indianapolis Colts: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
56. Seattle Seahawks: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
57. Los Angeles Rams: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
58. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri
59. Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
60. New Orleans Saints: Pete Werner, ILB, Ohio State
61. Buffalo Bills: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
62. Green Bay Packers: Josh Meyers, C, Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Third Round:
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
66. Minnesota Vikings: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
67. Houston Texans: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
68. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
69. Cincinnati Bengals: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas
70. Carolina Panthers: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
71. New York Giants: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
72. Detroit Lions: Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State
73. Philadelphia Eagles: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
74. Washington Football Team: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
75. Dallas Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
76. New Orleans Saints: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
77. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
78. Minnesota Vikings: Chazz Surratt, ILB, North Carolina
79. Las Vegas Raiders: Malcolm Koonce, OLB, Buffalo
80. Las Vegas Raiders: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
81. Miami Dolphins: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
82. Washington Football Team: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
83. Carolina Panthers: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
84. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
85. Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
86. Minnesota Vikings: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kendrick Green, C, Illinois
88. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
89. Houston Texans: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
90. Minnesota Vikings: Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
91. Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
92. Tennessee Titans: Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia
93. Buffalo Bills: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
94. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame
96. New England Patriots: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
97. Los Angeles Chargers: Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia
98. Denver Broncos: Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
99. Dallas Cowboys: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State
100. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
101. Detroit Lions: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
102. San Francisco 49ers: Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
103. Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones, ILB, South Carolina
104. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU
105. Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, OLB, Ohio State