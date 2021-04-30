April 30 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask late in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Buccaneers took Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in hopes that he can eventually replace veteran signal-caller and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady is under contract for two more seasons.

Advertisement

Trask, who was the sixth quarterback drafted this year and the first taken after Thursday's first round, passed for 4,283 yards last season and had nine straight games with at least three touchdown passes.

He is the first Gators quarterback drafted since Tim Tebow, who went 25th overall in 2010. Trask also becomes the first quarterback drafted by the Buccaneers since Jameis Winston was taken No. 1 overall in 2015.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who took ex-Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, started the second day of the draft by selecting cornerback Tyson Campbell out of Georgia.

The New York Jets then grabbed Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the second pick (No. 34 overall) of the second round, giving No. 2 pick Zach Wilson a new weapon to throw to in New York.

In the third round, the Jaguars picked Syracuse safety Andre Cisco with the 65th selection. A pick later, the Minnesota Vikings chose Texas A&M signal-caller Kellen Mond.

Advertisement

With the No. 67 overall pick, the Houston Texans drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. The Atlanta Falcons then addressed their offensive line needs by taking Michigan's Jalen Mayfield at No. 68.

2021 NFL Draft: Second round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

34. New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

35. Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

36. Miami Dolphins: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

38. New England Patriots: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

39. Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

40. Atlanta Falcons: Richie Grant, S, UCF

41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

42. Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

43. Las Vegas Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

46. Cincinnati Bengals: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

48. San Francisco 49ers: Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

49. Arizona Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

50. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

52. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame

Advertisement

53. Tennessee Titans: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

54. Indianapolis Colts: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

56. Seattle Seahawks: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

57. Los Angeles Rams: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

58. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri

59. Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

60. New Orleans Saints: Pete Werner, ILB, Ohio State

61. Buffalo Bills: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

62. Green Bay Packers: Josh Meyers, C, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Third Round:

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

66. Minnesota Vikings: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

67. Houston Texans: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

68. Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

70. Carolina Panthers: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

71. New York Giants: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

72. Detroit Lions: Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State

73. Philadelphia Eagles: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

74. Washington Football Team: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

75. Dallas Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

76. New Orleans Saints: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

78. Minnesota Vikings: Chazz Surratt, ILB, North Carolina

Advertisement

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Malcolm Koonce, OLB, Buffalo

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

81. Miami Dolphins: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

82. Washington Football Team: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

83. Carolina Panthers: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

84. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

85. Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

86. Minnesota Vikings: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kendrick Green, C, Illinois

88. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

89. Houston Texans: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

90. Minnesota Vikings: Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

91. Cleveland Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

92. Tennessee Titans: Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia

93. Buffalo Bills: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

94. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

96. New England Patriots: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia

98. Denver Broncos: Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

99. Dallas Cowboys: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

100. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

101. Detroit Lions: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

102. San Francisco 49ers: Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

103. Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones, ILB, South Carolina

104. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU

105. Denver Broncos: Baron Browning, OLB, Ohio State