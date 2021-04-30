CLEVELAND, April 30 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the Aaron Rodgers saga in a simple manner in a Zoom meeting with reporters during the NFL Draft. He said the team won't part with the quarterback.

"No, we're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst told reporters Thursday night.

The Packers selected former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick at the draft Thursday in Cleveland. Gutekunst met with reporters to discuss the selection, but the majority of the questions he received were about Rodgers' status on the team.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and PackersNews.com on Thursday afternoon that Rodgers told members of the Packers organization that he does not want play for Green Bay. The reigning NFL MVP is frustrated with the Packers due to their decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in 2020 and failure to come to an agreement for a long-term contract extension.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers reached out to the Packers this off-season to inquire about Rodgers' availability in a potential trade. Gutekunst would not confirm those conversations.

"I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," Gutekunst said. "And like I said, we're going to work toward that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts.

"The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He's so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that's the goal."

Gutekunst said he is "optimistic" that the team and Rodgers can resolve the dispute. The Packers have been in contract with Rodgers and his agent throughout the off-season, including on Thursday. Gutekunst denied that the team told Rodgers they would trade him and said the Packers don't have plans to send the All-Pro elsewhere.

He also admitted that the team could have communicated better with Rodgers during the 2020 NFL Draft, when they picked Love.

Rodgers, 37, is under contract through 2023. There is no guaranteed money left on the contract.

"Our desire is to have Aaron as our quarterback leading our team," Gutekunst said.

The NFL Draft continues with the second and third rounds Friday in Cleveland. Draft coverage starts at 7 p.m. EDT and airs on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. The Packers own the No. 30 pick in the second round, the No. 62 overall pick in the draft.