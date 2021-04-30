April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers on Friday picked up the fifth-year option on Sam Darnold's contract, which ties the quarterback to the franchise through 2022.

Darnold has an $18.9 million, full-guaranteed salary in 2022. The Panthers secured another part of their offense when they picked up wide receiver D.J. Moore's fifth-year option in a separate transaction Friday morning.

Advertisement

Darnold, who joined the team in an off-season trade from the New York Jets, is expected to be the Panthers' starting quarterback in 2021.

The Panthers bypassed the quarterback position in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland. Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones both were available when the Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn at No. 8 overall.

RELATED Carolina Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos

Panthers coach Matt Rhule expressed confidence in Darnold when he spoke to reporters Thursday on a Zoom conference call.

"We brought Sam here for a reason," Rhule said. "We're excited to see what he can do. We're excited to give him an opportunity.

"We traded for him because we believe in his potential."

Darnold, 23, entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He completed 59.6% of his throws for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 starts last season. Darnold posted a 13-25 record in three seasons with the Jets.

Moore, 24, joined the Panthers as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He pulled in 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four scores in 15 games last season. Moore's salary is $11.1 million in 2022.

The Panthers traded incumbent starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Will Grier, P.J. Walker and Tommy Stevens join Darnold in the Panthers quarterback room.