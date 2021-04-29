April 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is attempting to make a return to the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Tebow recently worked out with the Jaguars as a tight end. The former Denver Broncos and New York Jets signal-caller previously reached out to the Jaguars and requested the tryout.

Advertisement

The Jaguars haven't reached a decision about whether to sign Tebow, ESPN reported. Switching to tight end, according to some coaches around the league, might have extended his NFL career.

Tebow hasn't played in the league since 2012, when he was a member of the Jets. He appeared in 12 games that season.

The 33-year-old Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Memorial Trophy while starring at the University of Florida, played three seasons in the NFL. Before spending one year in New York, he played for the Broncos for two seasons.

His best season came in 2011, when he played in 14 games for the Broncos. He went 7-4 in 11 starts and led Denver to the playoffs. He recorded 1,729 passing yards and 660 rushing yards with 18 total touchdowns that season.

Tebow also had looks from the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but he never stuck with those clubs.

After his football career, Tebow attempted to play professional baseball. He was an outfielder within the New York Mets organization.

From 2016-19, Tebow played in the minor leagues, making it as high as Triple-A. He went to spring training in 2020 but didn't play during the season.

Tebow announced his retirement from baseball in February.