April 29 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle and former first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche, the team announced Thursday.

Nkemdiche, who was out of the NFL last season, wanted another opportunity to play in the league, according to reports, and he recently impressed in a workout with Seattle. ESPN reported that Nkemdiche's signing isn't related to Aldon Smith's recent arrest.

His signing adds depth to a position that took a hit when the Seahawks released longtime starter Jarran Reed earlier this month after the interior defensive lineman refused to restructure his contract. Seattle then signed Al Woods as a potential replacement for Reed on early downs.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Nkemdiche with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He had zero starts and recorded no sacks in 17 games over his first two NFL seasons, then notched 4 1/2 sacks in 10 games (six starts) in the 2018 campaign before a knee injury ended his season.

The Cardinals waived Nkemdiche with a failed-physical designation before the 2019 season. The 26-year-old defensive lineman then signed with the Miami Dolphins but was waived after appearing in just two games.

While a free agent, Nkemdiche served a two-game suspension in 2019 for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

In 29 career games with the Cardinals and Dolphins, Nkemdiche recorded 44 total tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed.