CLEVELAND, April 29 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Lawrence's name from a temporary stage on the Lake Erie shore. Rain cast a shadow of gloom over the downtown skyline, but Lawrence's potential shines a bright light on the future of the Jaguars.
Many pundits billed Lawrence as a future No. 1 draft pick when he led Clemson to a national title as a freshman during the 2018-19 season. The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 66.6% of his throws for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 40 games for the Tigers.
Lawrence posted a 34-2 record in three dominant seasons at Clemson.
He now unites with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The two are tasked with leading a franchise facelift. The Jaguars went 1-15 record in 2020 and are 12-36 in three seasons since they advanced to the 2017 AFC Championship Game.
The AFC South franchise has zero Super Bowl appearances.
