CLEVELAND, April 29 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Lawrence's name from a temporary stage on the Lake Erie shore. Rain cast a shadow of gloom over the downtown skyline, but Lawrence's potential shines a bright light on the future of the Jaguars.

Advertisement

Many pundits billed Lawrence as a future No. 1 draft pick when he led Clemson to a national title as a freshman during the 2018-19 season. The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 66.6% of his throws for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 40 games for the Tigers.

Lawrence posted a 34-2 record in three dominant seasons at Clemson.

He now unites with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The two are tasked with leading a franchise facelift. The Jaguars went 1-15 record in 2020 and are 12-36 in three seasons since they advanced to the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

The AFC South franchise has zero Super Bowl appearances.

ON THE CLOCK - New York Jets

2021 NFL Draft: First round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. New York Jets -

3. San Francisco 49ers -

4. Atlanta Falcons -

5. Cincinnati Bengals -

6. Miami Dolphins -

7. Detroit Lions -

8. Carolina Panthers -

9. Denver Broncos -

10. Dallas Cowboys -

11. New York Giants -

12. Philadelphia Eagles -

13. Los Angeles Chargers -

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots -

16. Arizona Cardinals -

17. Las Vegas Raiders -

18. Miami Dolphins -

19. Washington Football Team -

20. Chicago Bears -

21. Indianapolis Colts -

22. Tennessee Titans -

23. New York Jets -

24. Pittsburgh Steelers -

25. Jacksonville Jaguars -

26. Cleveland Browns -

27. Baltimore Ravens -

28. New Orleans Saints -

29. Green Bay Packers -i

30. Buffalo Bills -

31. Baltimore Ravens -

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -