April 29 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't want to return to the team in 2021 amid his increased level of frustration with the franchise.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and PackersNews.com on Thursday that Rodgers told members of the Packers organization that he does not want play for Green Bay.

Advertisement

The Packers also continue to receive trade calls for the reigning NFL MVP. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Talk on Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers recently reached out to the Packers to inquire about a potential trade for Rodgers.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Los Angeles Times earlier this off-season that the Los Angeles Rams also reached out to the Packers to inquire about Rogers' availability.

The Packers are on the record about wanting to keep Rodgers on the roster for several more seasons.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and president Mark Murphy traveled to meet Rodgers this off-season to discus his future. Rodgers' agent has traveled to Green Bay, Wis., to meet with the Packers' front office and discuss a new contract.

The Packers have offered to extend Rodgers' contract several times, but the future Hall of Famer has not agreed to a new deal.

Rodgers went on the record last off-season about his unhappiness and surprise about the franchise's selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst said in a statement Thursday.

"Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

RELATED Carolina Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos

Rodgers, 37, completed a league-best 70.7% of his throws for 4,299 yards and a league-best 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 16 games last season.

The three-time NFL MVP led the Packers to their second-consecutive NFC North title and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2018. His salaries are to be $22 million in 2021 and $25.5 million in 2022 and 2023.

Rodgers said in January on the Pat McAfee Show that he thought he would return to the team in 2021.

"After the season I had ... and we obviously made another good run, I don't think there's any reason why I wouldn't be back," Rodgers said. "But there are not many absolutes in this business."

A reigning NFL MVP has never been traded in the season after he won the honor.