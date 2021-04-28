April 28 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers traded veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, the teams announced Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Carolina will pay $7 million of Bridgewater's $10 million in guaranteed money for the 2021 season. The Broncos will pay him the remaining $3 million.

"Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement. "He's a talented player and leader who's had success in this league in a number of different situations."

Despite the acquisition of Bridgewater, ESPN reported that Denver, which holds the No. 9 overall pick, could still be in the market for a quarterback in the draft.

Paton observed several of the top quarterback prospects in person at each of their pro days leading up to the draft. The Broncos also had representatives at the second pro days for North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who has gone 8-10 over parts of two seasons as the team's starter, tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts last season. His passer rating ranked 32nd.

"We're still going to look at the quarterback position," Paton, who was hired in January, said during his pre-draft news conference last week. "I've said since I've gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That's the goal, and we plan on doing that."

Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers before last season, recorded 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater, who was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, has notched 11,385 passing yards with 53 touchdowns and 36 interceptions over 59 career games between the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Panthers.

The Panthers traded for former New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold earlier this month.