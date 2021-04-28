April 28 (UPI) -- Cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, won't attend the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland because he tested positive for COVID-19, the former Virginia Tech star said Wednesday.

"I got some very unfortunate news this morning," Farley said in a video posted to his social media accounts. "The purpose of this video is letting my friends and family know that I'm OK. I feel great.

"I'm asymptomatic. I'm still in good spirits. I'm not going to let anything or anybody ruin this week for me. It's a dream come true. ... I feel great. Draft week baby!"

Farley tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and learned the result Wednesday. He plans to watch the draft while in quarantine at his North Carolina home.

"Been the weirdest year of my life, but I proved something to myself and I'm thankful," Farley tweeted.

Farley is considered one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He played for the Hokies in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and to prepare for the draft.

Farley underwent multiple back surgeries in the last two years. His latest surgery, March 23, prevented him from participating in Virginia Tech's pro day workouts for NFL scouts and decision-makers.

Farley sustained an ACL tear in 2017 and missed his freshman season. He logged 56 tackles, 19 passes defense and six interceptions in 23 games for the Hokies.

"When [NFL] teams look at imaging and get the real information [from injuries], I don't think it will be an issue," Farley told reporters March 27 at Virginia Tech's pro day.

A dozen top prospects are expected to attend the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Farley's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL Network on Tuesday that he expects Farley to be drafted within the first 20 picks.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and ends Saturday. Coverage airs on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.