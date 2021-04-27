April 27 (UPI) -- Former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday night at his family home in Valdosta, Ga. He was 33.

The Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. The former NFL linebacker was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago and had been placed in hospice care at his parents' home in Georgia earlier this month.

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Geno Hayes' passing," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "During his time with the Buccaneers, Geno was a beloved teammate and often the first player to volunteer his time to our efforts in the community. He frequently visited schools and had a remarkable ability to connect with children.

"Losing him at such a young age is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with his family."

Hayes, who also played for the Chicago Bears (2012) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-14) during his NFL career, had been awaiting a liver transplant.

Despite being hospitalized more than 20 times in the past year, Hayes was optimistic about receiving a new liver. He told ESPN he was placed on a waiting list at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine in December.

RELATED Dolphins to trade OG Ereck Flowers to Washington

Hayes, who played for the Buccaneers from 2008-11, was diagnosed with the liver condition while being treated for an unrelated medical issue.

He believes the use of non-prescription pain medications during his playing career is what caused the condition, along with a family history of liver disease.

"The first diagnosis they gave me was alcoholic cirrhosis," Hayes previously said. "But when we dug in deeper, it became just chronic liver disease, because I don't drink like that. If I did drink, it was just like wine or something like that. But my body is made different. And that's what [my doctor] said, 'Everybody's made different.'"

RELATED Dallas Cowboys LB Sean Lee retires from NFL after 11 seasons

Hayes recorded 401 total tackles, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions and 21 passes defensed in 101 career NFL games between the Buccaneers, Bears and Jaguars.

Hayes is survived by his wife, Shevelle, and children Gemarii, 13, and Skyler, 8.