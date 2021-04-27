April 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers back to the Washington Football Team, the veteran offensive lineman said.

Flowers confirmed the move during an interview Tuesday on the Undefined with Josina Anderson podcast and digital show.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Dolphins agreed to send Flowers and a late-round draft pick to Washington in exchange for another late-round pick.

Flowers, 27, started 14 games last season on the Dolphins offensive line. He joined the Dolphins as a free agent last off-season.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman started 16 games in 2019 for Washington. Flowers entered the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He started his career with the New York Giants, but was released in 2018. He appeared in eight games in 2018 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I loved Washington," Flowers told Anderson. "I already talked to all the guys [on Washington] this morning. It was a great experience and I had a lot of fun there. I'm very excited."

Flowers signed a three-year, $30 million pact with the Dolphins last off-season.