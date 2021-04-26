April 26 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons with the franchise.

"It's been a complete honor," Lee told ESPN on Monday. "I've been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.

"To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets, but I'm proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful."

Lee, who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, endured numerous injuries throughout his NFL career. When healthy, however, he proved to be one of the league's top linebackers.

The 34-year-old Lee led the Cowboys in tackles in 2011 and 2015-17. He also had 14 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and four sacks.

Lee was forced to sit out due to hamstring, wrist, toe, neck, knee and core-muscle injuries, as well as concussions. He missed the entire 2014 season because of a torn ACL.

Lee appeared in just nine games last season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in September. According to ESPN, he was feeling better toward the end of the year and contemplated returning for a 12th season.

A second-round pick in 2010 out of Penn State, Lee is credited with 995 career tackles, which ranks eighth in Cowboys history.