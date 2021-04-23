April 23 (UPI) -- New York Jets coach Robert Salah says he wants a "fearless" quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. He also told reporters he doesn't think there's a risk building around a rookie quarterback.

Salah made the comments during an interview for the team website and in his pre-draft news conference Thursday.

The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. General manager Joe Douglas said April 6 that it is a "fair assessment" that the team uses the pick for a quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Jets are expected to select Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance with the No. 2 pick.

"The quarterback's going to naturally have to be able to throw the football," Saleh told NewYorkJets.com. "He's got to be fearless in the pocket. He's got to be a great processor of information and make the right decisions.

"After that, what's your flavor? You want someone who's more mobile, someone who's bigger? But fearless and can throw the ball, that's what you want."

Saleh, who was hired in January, said he is excited for all of the Jets' picks in his first NFL Draft as a head coach. The team made major moves this off-season, including a trade of starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold, 23, completed 59.6% of his throws for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020.

Saleh is tasked with building a new roster and culture for the franchise, which hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 season.

"I don't think there's risk," Saleh told reporters. "It still comes down to having a good football team and building a good roster around everybody.

"There are players here that are talented, there are rookies that are going to be coming in that are talented. The expectation is that they're one of 53, when it's all said and done. They've all got to perform their best to create a great football team."

The 2021 NFL Draft is from April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.