April 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns picked up the $18.8 million fifth-year contract option on quarterback Baker Mayfield, keeping him with the franchise through at least the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

The Browns picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Denzel Ward's contract in another transaction Friday.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters Friday during a pre-draft news conference. Berry did not respond when asked if the team has spoken to either players' agents about potential long-term contract extensions.

"Both of those players have done a really nice job for us over their first three years," Berry said. "Both had strong seasons in 2020, and we view both of those guys as young players who will continue to ascend and will be a big part of what we as we move forward."

Mayfield made about $9 million in 2020 and will receive $10.5 million in 2021. Ward's 2022 option is worth $13.2 million.

Mayfield, 26, completed 62.8% of his throws for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 starts last season. He led the Browns to an 11-5 record and into the second round of the playoffs.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft owns a career completion percentage of 62.8%, with 75 touchdown passes and 43 interceptions through 46 appearances.

The Browns selected Ward with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product was named to the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign and started 12 games in each of his last three seasons.

Ward, 23, totaled 46 tackles, 18 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a tackle for a loss last season.