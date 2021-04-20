April 20 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gave Mike Tomlin a three-year extension, which keeps the coach under contract through the 2024 NFL season, the team announced Tuesday.

"Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a news release.

Tomlin was hired in 2007. He is 145-78-1 in 14 seasons as Steelers coach, and won a Super Bowl in 2009. He is 8-8 in 16 playoff appearances.

Tomlin was an assistant and positions coach at VMI, Memphis, Arkansas State and Cincinnati from 1995 through 2000. He entered the NFL ranks as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001.

Tomlin spent the 2006 season as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. He had no head coaching experience when he was hired to coach the Steelers the next off-season.

The Steelers have won at least 10 games in nine different seasons under Tomlin. They started the 2020 campaign with an 11-0 record, but went 1-5 down the stretch, including a first-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," Tomlin said.

"We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

Tomlin is the third longest tenured head coach in the NFL. Bill Belichick is in his 22nd season with the New England Patriots. Sean Peyton is in his 16th season with the New Orleans Saints.