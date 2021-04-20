April 20 (UPI) -- Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed plans to retire from the NFL this off-season.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that Reed decided to retire Tuesday morning.

Reed, 30, spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. The eight-year veteran had 231 yards and four touchdowns on 26 catches in 10 appearances last season.

Reed became a free agent in March. He sat out the entire 2019 campaign due to a pre-season concussion. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection sustained several injuries throughout his career, including multiple concussions.

The University of Florida product never appeared in all 16 games in any season.

Reed had a career-best 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games in 2015 for the Washington Football Team. He entered the league as a third-round pick by Washington in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers last off-season.