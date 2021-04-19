April 19 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday he is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from toe surgery earlier this off-season.

Mahomes underwent surgery for turf toe shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

Advertisement

"I think I'm progressing well," said Mahomes, who felt healthy enough to attend the Masters golf tournament earlier this month. "I think I'm ahead of schedule myself. Obviously, we're trying to be cautious. We're not pushing me out there too soon, but I'm doing what I can.

"I've gotten out of the boot finally. It took forever. Now I'm trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I'm sure they'll keep me on that same pathway and that hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the off-season."

RELATED Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to have surgery Wednesday

The Chiefs started their off-season program Monday, but the team isn't scheduled to practice as a group until late May. That's when the club will conduct 10 days of on-field team workouts before holding a mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June.

Even if Mahomes is unable to be on the field for those workouts, the Chiefs expect their franchise quarterback to be ready for the beginning of training camp in July.

"He's got great flexibility in that toe," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "He worked his tail off, not a real fun thing for him to do with that. It seems like a small thing, but that toe is rather large and stiff before surgery and after the surgery, so he's really worked hard to get that right."

The 25-year-old Mahomes, who was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018, threw for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.