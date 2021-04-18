April 18 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas, a key member of the franchise's first two Super Bowl teams who later jumped to a career in county politics, has died. He was 82.

The Jackson County Democratic Party in Missouri announced Arbanas' death in a statement released Saturday. He served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature after his football career.

No cause of death was given.

Before transitioning into a career in politics, Arbanas was a six-time All-AFL selection and was named to the AFL All-Time Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Arbanas, who is a member of the Chiefs' Hall of Fame, was a member of the Dallas Texans team that won the 1962 AFL title. Once the team relocated to Kansas City, he helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in 1967 and 1970.

We are saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame tight end Fred Arbanas.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 18, 2021

"My family and I are saddened by the passing of Fred Arbanas," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement Sunday. "Known for his tenacity and courage on the field, Fred was a key contributor to the early success of the franchise in both Dallas and Kansas City.

"He was a dynamic threat at the tight end position, and he helped the Chiefs finish as the winningest franchise in the 10-year history of the American Football League. When his playing days were over, Fred dedicated the second phase of his career to public service and made a lasting impact on Jackson County. Our heartfelt condolences are with the Arbanas family during this time."

Arbanas finished with 198 receptions for 3,101 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career.